LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, Natural Grocers® will be donating $5,000 to the Human Rights Campaign to support the organization's efforts to end discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and their work towards equality for all.

Celebrated through the month of June, Pride Month is when the world's LGBTQ+ communities (and their allies) come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves and the impact they've had in the world.

"We're pleased to make this donation to the Human Rights Campaign. Commitment to our Community and commitment to our Crew are two of our Five Founding Principles. At the heart of this commitment is the belief that all people should be empowered to experience health and wellbeing. We cannot be true to this conviction without cultivating inclusion throughout every aspect of our organization. Celebrating inclusivity refreshes, expands, and shapes our perspective, energizing our mission of equitable access to health and wellness for all," states Heather Isely, Executive Vice President of Natural Grocers.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

