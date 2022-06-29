PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) ("Taylor Morrison"), a leading national developer and homebuilder, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at www.taylormorrison.com on the Investor Relations portion of the site under the Events & Presentations tab. For call participants, the dial-in number is (844) 200-6205 and conference ID is 073087. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

Taylor Morrison's filings will be available on the Company's website or with the SEC at sec.gov.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is a leading national developer and homebuilder. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT:

Mackenzie Aron, VP Investor Relations

Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

(480) 734-2060

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301577120.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison