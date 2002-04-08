THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) ( CHX) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 operating results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX’s website at https://investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:

United States: 1-866-374-5140 International: 1-404-400-0571 Reference: ChampionX conference call number 11738857

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on ChampionX’s website or at ChampionXSecondQuarter2022CallReplay . Enter passcode EV00136030.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:

Byron Pope – [email protected] – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:

John Breed – [email protected] – 281-403-3751