NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq ( NDAQ) announced today that in the first half of 2022 it welcomed 108 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $12 billion. A total of 49 operating companies and 59 SPACs listed on Nasdaq during the first six months of 2022, representing an 87% win rate in the U.S. market, and extending Nasdaq’s leadership to 34 consecutive quarters. In addition to the IPOs, 6 companies transferred their corporate listing to Nasdaq, representing a combined $8.6 billion in market value.

“Despite a slower start to the year, there’s a healthy pipeline of companies across all sectors that are waiting for their opportunity to IPO in the next twelve months,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “Nasdaq is the exchange of choice for companies transitioning to public because of our support through the IPO process and our commitment to helping them navigate the markets as public companies through our life-cycle solutions.”

A video accompanying the first half Nasdaq U.S. listings highlights is available at: https://vimeo.com/725011039/c2bbec93e9.

2022 FIRST HALF NASDAQ U.S. LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. listings market leadership : Nasdaq welcomed 108 IPOs, raising $12 billion. Seven of the top ten and three of the top five largest IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq, including the largest IPO, TPG Inc. and the largest SPAC, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.





: Nasdaq welcomed 108 IPOs, raising $12 billion. Seven of the top ten and three of the top five largest IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq, including the largest IPO, TPG Inc. and the largest SPAC, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. Leading U.S. exchange for healthcare, consumer and technology IPOs : Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, consumer and technology sectors with win rates of 95%, 88% and 100%, respectively.





: Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, consumer and technology sectors with win rates of 95%, 88% and 100%, respectively. Helping companies join the public markets via SPACs : Nasdaq continued its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 84% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $8.7 billion. A total of 31 SPAC business combinations listed in the first 6 months of 2022, representing a 65%-win rate in the U.S.





: Nasdaq continued its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 84% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $8.7 billion. A total of 31 SPAC business combinations listed in the first 6 months of 2022, representing a 65%-win rate in the U.S. Acquired Metrio, a leader in Sustainability Software : to expand Nasdaq’s end-to-end suite of ESG-focused technologies and solutions to help clients achieve their corporate sustainability and governance objectives.





: to expand Nasdaq’s end-to-end suite of ESG-focused technologies and solutions to help clients achieve their corporate sustainability and governance objectives. Major Nasdaq listing anniversaries and milestones: including Comcast Corporation (50 years), Starbucks (30 years), Amazon (25 years), JetBlue (20 years), Netflix (20 years), PepsiCo (5 years) and many more.



For companies that are interested in learning more about Nasdaq’s pre-IPO governance checklist and best practices, please visit here.

