SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) announced that Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will once again keynote at COMPUTEX 2022, leading the COMPUTEX CEO Keynote series to open the conference. With the keynote theme “AMD Advancing the High-Performance Computing Experience,” Dr. Su will share the company’s vision to advance the PC experience through next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations.



The digital keynote will take place on Monday, May 23, at 2:00 P.M. (UTC+8) and will be accessible to the public on the TAITRA Computex 2022 platform and on AMD.com. Replays will be available after the conclusion of the livestream event.

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD, Financial) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

