WOBURN, Mass., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that a leading publisher is expanding its commitment to Bridgeline by selecting the Hawksearch product to support their website’s search experience.



The publisher recognized Bridgeline as a trustworthy and credible partner to support their growth strategy and has committed to a three-year contract worth $35,000 USD per year. After successfully using Bridgeline’s Unbound to drive revenue for more than 5 years, their new contract includes the addition of Hawksearch.

The publisher recognized Hawksearch’s site search feature’s ability to improve the user experience and expedite the customer’s journey to checkout. Not only was the publisher impressed with these capabilities, but they saw the potential for scalability through the recommendations and autocomplete features to increase revenue growth through their site. While the publisher noted that Hawksearch’s reporting capabilities outperformed competing software, the speed to implementation before the big sales season was a key driving factor in their decision.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “We’re so excited to see how our customer uses both Unbound and Hawksearch to strengthen their revenue strategy. We have a strong belief that our products work together to grow wealth for our partners.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

