Detroit, Michigan, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) will be demonstrating its ROSA™, SCOT™ and RAD Light My Way™ Solutions to a group of hospitals and at least 1 major consumer goods manufacturer as invited and arranged by a top 3 guarding company.

This is the RAD’s largest private demonstration of its systems, post-pandemic and is at the request and invitation of a large regional healthcare organization. Attendees will include other healthcare groups as arranged by RAD’s partner, a top 3 security company.

“When a significant partner’s major client opens their facility to help spread the word about our technology it’s noteworthy,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “Seeing RAD’s unique RAD Light My Way solution in action, as well as real-time firearm detection, gets prospects moving quickly to become clients.”

RAD partners with guarding companies to help supplement labor vacancies that are presently very difficult and costly to fill. Current labor shortages cannot satisfy the clients’ increasing demand for security services. RAD’s solutions fulfill both requirements, active duty on the job and security performance.

“Guarding companies labor issues are getting more and more severe as inflation pushes wages higher and higher,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “We’ve built our entire company for moments like this, to become the service robot standard in the security and facilities industries.”

The Company reports that engagement with the major guarding companies has significantly increased over the past few months with at least 2 major security companies preparing to release co-branded solutions to the market. These companies have hundreds of business development personnel that will introduce RAD solutions to their existing and prospective customer bases which is expected to lead to significant increases in demand for RAD solutions.

In future releases, RAD will provide updates on its June 30 New York City conference and demonstration related to school and business safety and security.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @ SteveReinharz .

