SPRING, Texas, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc., (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Tres Lagos – Estate Collection, the newest community of single-family homes in Harris County, Texas. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 23202 Vista De Tres Lagos Drive in Spring now open by appointment only.

Tres Lagos – Estate Collection is a gated community offering one- and two-story single-family homes on oversized home sites surrounded by lakes, mature trees, and green space. Home designs range from 3,600 to 5,400+ square feet of luxury living space and showcase dramatic entrances, open kitchens, and beautiful exterior features. Open floor plans offer first-floor primary bedroom suites, 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6 bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, home offices, three- and four-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Pricing starts from the low $900,000s.

With a choice of six home designs (Marcum, Calvin, Venetian, Ashby, Stelvio, and Volante), home buyers will be inspired by an amenity-rich lifestyle in a natural setting. Situated central to North Houston’s entertainment scene and 15 minutes south of The Woodlands, Tres Lagos – Estate Collection allows for easy access to nearby shopping and dining opportunities as well as major corporate centers, the Grand Parkway, and I-45. Tres Lagos – Estate Collection is located in the award-winning Klein Independent School District. Future onsite amenities include a community clubhouse, and an 18-hole golf course and equestrian trails at Augusta Pines Golf Club and Equestrian Center are just minutes away.

“Tres Lagos – Estate Collection features the latest architectural designs from Toll Brothers on large, 100-foot wide home sites perfect for building your dream home and backyard,” said David Assid, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “These luxury, modern home designs with expansive kitchens, home offices, and flex spaces are perfect for the way buyers want to live today.”

For more information on Tres Lagos – Estate Collection and Toll Brothers communities throughout Texas, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.

