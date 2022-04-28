WISeKey in Cooperation with Casper Labs and WISeSat Mints Two Emblematic NFTs from Space at the “FT Investing in Space Summit - New Horizons for Sustainable Growth” in London

held on June 9, 2022

Through the WISeSat constellation, WISeKey in cooperation with WISeSat and Casper Networks, minted two NFTs from space completing the connection cycle from space to device through secure telecommunication means. The space-based NFT ecosystem ensures personal and secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation.

WISeKey in cooperation with FOSSA, has launched a total of 13 WISeSat FOSSA-secured satellites, creating one of the largest European IoT constellations in history.

GENEVA, Switzerland – June 9, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced at the “FT Investing in Space Summit - New Horizons for Sustainable Growth” meeting in London that it has minted from space, two emblematic NFTs produced by Pedro Sandoval from space.

Through the WISeSat constellation, WISeKey enables the direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication, completing the connection cycle from space to device through a secure telecommunication means. The space- based NFT ecosystem ensures personal and secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation.

This breakthrough solution combines the benefits of satellite, IoT and blockchain integration for supply chain management, filling a gap in the supply chain industry where immutable and authentic data on the blockchain can be leveraged for ensuring the safety and security of the goods being transported and enabling logistics processes through smart contracts. This solution can be used in multiple industrial applications to: optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances, and provide critical communication between devices including autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars and trucks, and smart homes. The possibilities are endless.

The NFTs minted include:

A first ever-sustainable NFT project using the Porrima.CH solar panels installed in 2010. Using limited resources effectively is the core philosophy underpinning the Porrima, a concept boat centered on environmental research, which aims to show how sustainable technology could revolutionize the shipping industry (https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-and-porrima-ch-team-up-to-launch-the-first-ever-sustainable-nft-project-to-celebrate-earth-day-2022/)





And the NFT Casa de Alba Foundation Christopher Columbus's letters, as part of the Foundation’s collection appraised at over one hundred million dollars by Christie’s. (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/04/28/2431014/0/en/Casa-de-Alba-Foundation-Selects-WISeKey-s-WISe-Art-NFT-Market-Place-and-Luminaries21-for-the-Digital-Transformation-of-one-the-Best-Private-Collections-of-Cultural-Heritage-NFT-pro.html)

The WISeSaT Satellite is a security IoT-hardened FOSSASAT-2E picosatellite designed to further drive down satellite costs for IoT applications. These WISeSaT-ready platforms will enable secure and robust IoT connectivity and space-enabled services for assets in remote locations and applications such as maritime shipment, emergency locators, agriculture, or farming.



WISeKey is offering this technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model, allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets via satellite communication covering large and unserved geographic areas such as maritime, deserts, mountains, etc., at affordable prices. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat. Satellite by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices, objects, data, and transactions.

