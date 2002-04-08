CHICAGO, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Radius ( FSRD) has been named to the 2022 Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list . Based on an independent financial review, Fast Radius ranked as one of Chicagoland’s most rapidly growing companies.



“We're steadfast in our mission to build a first-of-its-kind infrastructure to help the world to better design, make, and move what it needs, when and where it is needed,” said Fast Radius CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder, Lou Rassey. “We believe our strong growth reflects how our Cloud Manufacturing Platform is helping more companies overcome the widespread problems with the traditionally rigid, wasteful and outdated manufacturing and supply chain models. Fast Radius empowers engineers with modern, software-driven experiences to better design new products, in new ways, and then provides everyone access to make those products in a global network of advanced factories. We are working tirelessly to keep scaling up our platform and software tools to provide a more sustainable, more accessible, and more efficient model for the manufacturing industry. We’re thrilled to be included in this year's Fast 50 alongside so many other pioneering companies.”

This recognition from Crain’s Chicago Business comes as Fast Radius recently announced the opening of their new manufacturing technology campus on Goose Island in Chicago, including a microfactory and software technology center. This new campus builds off of the success of their West Loop microfactory, which was named one of the nine best factories in the world , according to the World Economic Forum. The company also recently launched their early access program , granting select companies the ability to use pre-release software features that allow their teams to better collaborate on design and manufacturing processes.

ABOUT FAST RADIUS

Fast Radius, Inc. is a leading cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The Fast Radius Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ provides software applications and manufacturing solutions that help engineers design, make, and fulfill commercial-grade parts, when and where they are needed. This enables companies to manufacture and ship parts easily, flexibly, and sustainably. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore, and microfactories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY. To learn more about Fast Radius and how its digital manufacturing capabilities are helping companies, please visit Fast Radius or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CONTACT

