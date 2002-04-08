Round Rock, Texas USA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, TX | June 29, 2022: Volcon Inc. ( VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, will officially launch and open the door to consumer reservations via its website for its flagship, fully electric UTV, called the Stag, on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST).

Anticipation has been high for the launch of its Stag, which utilizes the latest in EV technology, offering class-leading performance without the noise or emissions of many popular UTVs on the market today.

The Company has received positive dealer feedback during the pre-launch dealer sale campaign which began this week and based on current estimated production volume for 2023, availability could be limited. Volcon’s dealer network will have the opportunity to place pre-production orders for the Stag over the coming days, which has been one of the top requests from the Company’s North American, Latin American, and Caribbean distributor networks. Volcon expects the Stag to be well received by off-road enthusiasts and newcomers alike who have long been awaiting a high-quality, all-electric vehicle.

Whether it be for work on the farm or play in the field, customers interested in being one of the first in line to discover what many in the off-road world have been waiting for can reserve their very own Volcon Stag by visiting www.volcon.com/stag on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST).

Interested customers from off-road enthusiasts, to hard-working professionals, to those just curious about what the off-road EV experience could be like, will have the opportunity to explore information about the Stag, view the Company’s exciting launch content, and learn more about the specifications and capabilities of this class-leading machine.

AboutVolcon, Inc

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: [email protected]

For Dealers: [email protected]

For Investors: [email protected]

For Marketing: [email protected]

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

Attachments