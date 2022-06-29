TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Aspen Trail, a private, gated community in Clearwater, Florida offering 33 one- and two-story single-family homes ranging from 2,500 to over 3,300 square feet. Aspen Trail is the only community offering new construction, luxury, single-family homes available for sale now in the highly desirable Clearwater area of Pinellas County.

“Aspen Trail is a very special community offering the luxury of new home construction in a sought-after location,” said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa. “Our new professionally decorated model home will serve as an inspiration for home buyers in the area. In addition, home buyers looking to move sooner can take advantage of our designer-appointed quick move-in homes that are already under construction.”

The homes in Aspen Trail feature contemporary architectural details and outstanding luxury interior finishes. Home designs include 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3-car garages, spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, and expansive primary bedroom suites.

Aspen Trail is conveniently located just four miles east of Clearwater's world-renowned beaches and is close to downtown Tampa, shopping, dining, and major highways.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to tour the model home and quick move-in homes, call 844-551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

