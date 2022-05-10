TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Corporation”) (TSX-V: ISD) ( ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions is pleased to announce that further to the press release of April 28, 2022, it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the two-year convertible note in settlement of previous convertible debt and related interest totaling $324,404.



Under the terms of this new two-year convertible note, the debt will be converted, at the option of the Noteholder, into 6,488,080 common shares on the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per share in the first year and $0.10 in the second year. The Corporation has also agreed to grant to the holders of the convertible New Debenture 6,488,080 warrants exercisable at $0.0625 per share for a period of two years, from the date of conversion of the debenture. The new debenture will bear interest at 12% per annum, payable upon maturity.

This concludes the Corporation’s transfer of all current debt into long-term debt and provides the Corporation with immediate payment relief while it continues with its business plan and moving forward with its new technology.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is an infrastructure-oriented, Software-as-a-service (SaaS) provided, specializing in proximity-centric location services. The wealth of data we collect, coupled with AI analytic tools and localized cloud environments, allow us to provide revolutionary solutions for some of the most complex problems being faced today. Included with our interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions is its Passive Historical Contact Tracing (PHACT) technology including HALO and underlying framework, including SPE Asset Management System for smart location analytics and monitoring Intellectual Property (IP). The PHACT IP provides smart location analytics and monitoring. Conceived as a contact tracing platform, the overall platform enables the monitoring of the movement, congregation behaviors, and general movements of individuals within a monitored space, while maintaining connectivity and compliance with all public privacy policies. PHACT provides real-time and historical information regarding individual movement, dwell, and crowd and public behavior. www.isignmedia.com

Company contacts:

Alex Romanov

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

