REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. ( RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the 43rd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines, will be the featured participant in a live fireside chat at the event.



Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

Conference Date: June 13 – 16, 2022

Fireside Chat Details: 1:20 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed at: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the investors section of the company’s website for at least 14 days following the event.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291(KRASG12C), RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).