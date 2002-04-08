Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2022 Assets Under Management

2022
MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2022 totaled $144.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $74.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of May 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$ 20,190
Global Discovery1,769
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,884
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,352
Global Equity Team
Global Equity825
Non-U.S. Growth16,065
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth7,320
China Post-Venture203
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity4,097
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,484
Value Income11
International Value Team
International Value32,068
International Explorer32
Global Value Team
Global Value24,641
Select Equity390
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,056
Credit Team
High Income7,441
Credit Opportunities145
Floating Rate49
Developing World Team
Developing World4,586
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak3,361
Antero Peak Hedge1,008
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained12
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities21
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 144,010

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

