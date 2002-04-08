SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) ( ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which, Adagene may repurchase up to US$10 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares, subject to the relevant rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the Company’s insider trading policy (such repurchase program, the “2022 Share Repurchase Program”).



The Company’s share repurchases, if any, under the 2022 Share Repurchase Program may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The timing and conditions of the share repurchases will be subject to various factors including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The Company’s board of directors will review the 2022 Share Repurchase Program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. The Company expects to utilize its existing funds to fund repurchases made under this program.

The Company has disclosed certain details of the repurchases made in accordance with the prior share repurchase program in its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC. See Item 16.E. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers on page 212.

The 2022 Share Repurchase Program will be effective upon and from the date on which a formal stock repurchase plan engagement agreement is signed with a qualified broker-dealer(s), and terminates over a twelve-month period depending upon market and economic conditions, and other factors including price, legal and regulatory requirements and capital availability. The 2022 Share Repurchase Program does not obligate Adagene to acquire any particular number of American depositary shares, and the 2022 Share Repurchase Program may be modified or suspended at any time at the management's discretion.

