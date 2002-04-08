Atlanta, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (: AYI; "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands, Inc. achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,500 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

