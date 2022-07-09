NEW YORK, July 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Prologis, Inc. (: PLD)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Prologis with Duke Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Duke shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion, including assumption of debt.

If you are a Prologis investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected] .

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (: RFP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RFP to The Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"). The transaction will be carried out by way of a merger of Resolute with a newly created subsidiary of Domtar, providing for conversion of each share of RFP common stock into the right to receive $20.50 per share, together with a Contingent Value Right ("CVR") entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. Each share, on a fully diluted basis at closing, will be entitled to receive one CVR. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.7 billion.

Duke Realty Corporation (: DRE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Duke Realty to Prologis. Under the terms of the agreement, Duke shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion, including assumption of debt.

If you are a Duke Realty investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected] .

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ( TPTX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPTX to Bristol Myers Squibb for $76.00 per share is fair to Turning Point shareholders.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

