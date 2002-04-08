NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TrueBlue, Inc. (: TBI), NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NEO), GoodRx Hodlings, Inc. ( GDRX), and Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



TrueBlue, Inc. (: TBI)

TrueBlue issued a press release during trading hours on June 15, 2022 “announc[ing]… that Patrick Beharelle has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a member o the Board of Directors of TrueBlue, effective June 14, 2022.” The Company stated that “Mr. Beharelle’s resignation follows an investigation, led by outside counsel, into allegations regarding his conduct. Based on the investigation’s findings, the Board of Directors determined that he engaged in behaviors that violated TrueBlue’s policies and Code of Conduct. Mr. Beharelle’s conduct in question was not related to financial controls, financial statements, or business performance.”

On this news, TrueBlue’s stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 5%, to close at $18.55 per share on June 15, 2022.

NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NEO)

NeoGenomics specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services and aims to provide comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics’ Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year.

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics shares declined by $5.30 per share, or approximately 29.8%, from $17.79 per share to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

GoodRx Hodlings, Inc. ( GDRX)

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, GoodRx announced its first quarter 2022 financial results and withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance. In its shareholder letter, the Company stated that “a grocery chain had taken actions that impacted acceptance of discounts from most PBMs for a subset of drugs.” The Company expects “the grocer issue . . . could have an estimated revenue impact of roughly $30 million [and] will be ongoing without amelioration through Q2.” As a result, GoodRx “believe[s] it is unlikely [it] will be able to achieve the FY 2022 guidance” previously provided.

On this news, GoodRx’s stock fell $2.78, or 25.9%, to close at $7.97 on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX)

On June 16, 2022, Hindenburg issued a short report on Ebix titled, “Ebix: This House of 'Cards' Seems To Have a Glaring Fake Revenue Problem”. Hindenburg stated that in February 2021, “Ebix auditor RSM resigned because the company refused to provide evidence regarding 'unusual transactions related to the Company’s gift card business in India.' The auditor was unable to obtain evidence to allow it to evaluate the business purposes behind the transactions. Hindenburg’s review of Indian corporate records shows that these 'unusual transactions' have increased since RSM’s departure.”

On this news, Ebix stock fell $8.81, or 37.6%, to close at $14.59 on June 16, 2022.

