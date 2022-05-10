PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false and misleading statements , accounting and reporting practices and breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) ("Netflix" or the "Company") concerning the Company's growth and customer retention, leading to a significant stock price drop after Netflix revealed in April that it had lost more than 200,000 subscribers.

Netflix's share price plummeted from approximately $597.37 in January to $226.19 at the end of April, after revelation that: (1) Netflix was exhibiting slower acquisition growth due to account sharing by customers and increased competition from other streaming services; (2) it was experiencing difficulties retaining customers; (3) that the Company was losing subscribers on a net basis; (4) its financial results were being adversely affected; and (5) the positive statements about its business, operations and prospects were materially false, misleading, and lacked a reasonable basis.

