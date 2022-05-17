ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor events. In addition, the Company will publish its Q1 2022 earnings report on May 12, after the close of trading at the NASDAQ exchange.



Conference Details:

2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, in-person, May 17-18, 2022



Fireside chat – Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 9:00am ET





BioEquity Europe 2022 – virtual 1x1 meetings, Monday-Tuesday, May 23-24, 2022

Virtual presentation made available on-demand



Presentations will be made available through the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs