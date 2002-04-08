MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & CYAD) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and the development of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, announced that 350 registered shares benefit from a double voting right as of May 25, 2022. As a result, the Company’s total number of voting rights is now 24,962,331.

This information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.



Figures – Modified on 25 May 2022 following the Double Voting Rights:

Total amount of share capital (EUR) 78,584,224.33 Total Number of shares with single voting rights 20,225,581 Total Number of shares with double voting rights 2,368,375 Total Number of Shares 22,593,956 Total of voting rights 24,962,331 Total number of attributed warrants 1,997,190 Total number of shares with voting rights that could be created following the exercise of the attributed warrants 1,997,190 Total number of diluted shares (Outstanding shares + Warrants) 24,591,146 Total number of diluted shares with voting rights 26,959,521

Contact person for regulated information (financial, transparency)

By law, any transparency declaration must be sent to our Company by email to the attention of Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO): [email protected].

Further questions about the content of this release can be sent to [email protected].

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Sara Zelkovic

Communications & Investor Relations Director

Celyad Oncology

[email protected]