HIROSHIMA, Japan, June 10, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today introduced Rhodium White Premium, a special paint color born from our unique Takuminuri(1) painting technology. This new color will be available this summer, predominantly for our Large Product group models, starting with the Mazda CX-60(2).



Rhodium White Premium



Rhodium White Premium Paint Layer Structure

Mazda believes color is a crucial part of what gives shape to a vehicle, and thus we are focusing efforts on developing colors that accentuate a dynamic and delicate expression via the Kodo - Soul of Motion design theme. Rhodium White Premium is a pure white inspired by Japanese aesthetics finding beauty in simplicity and the absence of superfluous elements. Furthermore, the paint's fine grain accentuates the shadows on the surface of the vehicle complimenting the metallic texture of Rhodium White Premium.



Developing Rhodium White Premium, we were able to take Takuminuri to new heights, successfully mass producing an expressive color using only three layers: a clear layer, a reflective layer and a color layer. The color layer provides a newly developed white pigment that delivers a silky smooth, fine-grain white. As standard practice with white colored paints, the undercoat tends to show through, and the clear coat is generally thicker than for other colors. However, Rhodium White Premium uses a newly developed pigment thanks to which we were able to reduce the thickness of the color layer by up to 30%(3). This also contributes to more efficient use of resources and a reduction of CO2 emissions during the production process.



For the reflective layer, we use a method in which paint containing ultra-thin, high luminance aluminum flakes is applied meticulously to achieve a uniform thickness and which then dramatically shrinks in volume during the drying process. Resulting in an extremely thin reflective layer down to approximately 0.5 microns or about 7% of the thickness of a typical reflective layer.



Moreover, we were able to achieve a hand-painted like finish with the aluminum flakes smoothly aligned at regular intervals in the reflective layer(4). The entire surface gleams when exposed to light and displays a realistic metallic texture. Individual aluminum flakes are distributed evenly and parallel to the undulations of the body surface, producing a glossy and shaded appearance when hit by light despite the bright white color of Rhodium White Premium.



As we believe color to be a key component of any vehicle, Mazda will continue to pursue new color expressions and painting technologies to enhance the attractiveness of our products, aiming to become a brand that shares a special bond with its customers.



(1) Mazda's painting technology that reproduces a precise, high-quality paint finish as if done by the hands of a skilled craftsman on an automobile mass production line. The new color is the third of such colors following Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray Premium.

(2) Available in Europe this summer and early fall in Japan

(3) Compared to Snowflake White Pearl Mica

(4) The same technique used in Machine Gray Premium



