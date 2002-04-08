WILMINGTON, Del., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC, Financial), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Ravikumar Pragada, Senior Principal Engineer and Senior Director in InterDigital’s Future Wireless North America Lab, has been awarded the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) esteemed Benjamin Franklin Key Award for the significant contributions he and the Lab have made to 5G wireless research and technology evolution. The Benjamin Franklin Key Award celebrates an electrical engineer within IEEE’s Philadelphia Section for outstanding technical innovation and contributions to technologies that have significant practical applications, with an emphasis on tangible achievements that demonstrate intellectual, industrial, economical or human benefits.



Recognized for his leadership in pioneering key elements in the evolution of radio access connectivity throughout generations of cellular wireless systems, Mr. Pragada maintains a long career of pre-standards research and innovations that have shaped groundbreaking system architectures. In fact, Mr. Pragada was a trailblazer for leveraging the potential of millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum and beam-based designs in radio access networks. He led the development of InterDigital’s EdgeHaul mmWave mesh-backhaul system and encouraged adoptions of critical mmWave cellular system architectures. mmWave is foundational to 5G and is crucial to achieving the high speed and ultra-low latency requirements that underpin the 5G use cases that will transform the technology landscape for businesses in Philadelphia and worldwide. Mr. Pragada continues to lead efforts on furthering higher frequency research for cellular systems, currently focused on sub-THz spectrum which a key contender for 6G.

“We congratulate Ravikumar for this well-deserved recognition of his long career of significant technology contributions and the ways his research leadership and contributed innovations have fundamentally shaped the networks being commercially deployed today,” said Milind Kulkarni, Head of Wireless Labs, InterDigital. “At InterDigital we pride ourselves on our visionary work in wireless and radio communications and video technologies, and Ravikumar’s years of research expertise and industry collaboration have truly helped define the foundations upon which our 5G future is being built.”

All winners of the IEEE Benjamin Franklin Key award will be featured on the IEEE Philadelphia website and honored at the IEEE awards banquet in the fall.

