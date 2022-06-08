MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN, Financial), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held in-person in New York, NY, June 8 - 10, 2022.



Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Fireside Chat details

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 10:00am ET

Track: 9

Webcast link: Click here to listen in live or via replay

A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days at the link above and in the News & Events section of ASLAN Pharmaceutical’s Investor Relations website.



Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6206 7350

Email: [email protected]



Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577

Email: [email protected]