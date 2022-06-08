MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN, Financial), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held in-person in New York, NY, June 8 - 10, 2022.
Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
Fireside Chat details
Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time: 10:00am ET
Track: 9
Webcast link: Click here to listen in live or via replay
A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days at the link above and in the News & Events section of ASLAN Pharmaceutical’s Investor Relations website.
