NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the promotion of Cofounder Cam Gallagher, MBA, to President. Mr. Gallagher, who previously served as an Executive Director of Zentalis, will remain a member of the Board of Directors, which he has served on since the Company’s founding. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kimberly Blackwell.



“Cam is a seasoned life sciences veteran with thirty years of operational, transactional and leadership experience and has been an integral Zentalis team member since its conception,” commented Dr. Kimberly Blackwell, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. “In his new role, Cam will lead the corporate and business development initiatives, implementing strategies that will be imperative to achieving our clinical and corporate goals. We are excited to have Cam on board as a full-time management team member.”

“Over the last seven years, I have had the privilege of working closely with the Zentalis team and supporting the Company’s rapid growth and development,” said Cam Gallagher, Cofounder, President and Director of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. “I am confident in the therapeutic potential of Zentalis’ lead assets ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 as the Company drives its exciting clinical strategy forward and I am pleased to join the management team under Kim’s leadership to provide our potentially life changing oncology treatments to patients in need.”

Previously, Mr. Gallagher served as the Chief Business Officer at Immusoft Corporation, a preclinical gene therapy company. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Ocuphire, Helios, SelectION and Ray Therapeutics. Mr. Gallagher has also previously served on the Board of Directors for numerous oncology and gene therapy biotech companies, including VelosBio until its acquisition by Merck, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., where he also served as the Head of Corporate Development, Retrosense Therapeutics, LLC, where he also served as Chief Business Officer until its acquisition by Allergan, and Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to these roles, he held leadership positions at Oncternal, Zavante, Verus Pharma, CV Therapeutics and Dura Pharma. Mr. Gallagher received an MBA from the University of San Diego and a BS in Business Administration from Ohio University.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-d5 and ZN-c5 to its joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the development, potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates in the United States and globally; creating long-term value for shareholders; and the impact of management and personnel changes on our business, operations and financial results. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of our lead product candidates; the outcome of preclinical testing and early trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, and risks relating to management transitions; significant costs as a result of operating as a public company; the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted and may continue to adversely impact our business, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Roy

Solebury Trout

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch

Solebury Trout

[email protected]