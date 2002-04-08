NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSX-V: MFG; OTCQX: MFGCF), a Canadian mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mayfair Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Mayfair Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MFGCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans said, “We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which will improve market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in Mayfair Gold securities. Accessibility for investors in the United States to participate in our success at the Fenn-Gib gold project in Northeast Ontario is a priority for Mayfair Gold. We are nearing completion of an 80,000 meter infill and expansion drill program designed to increase the Fenn-Gib deposit beyond the current plus 2 million ounce indicated resource (See “About Mayfair Gold Corp” below). Combined with the exceptional gold recovery results reported from recent metallurgical testing, this work program positions Fenn-Gib as one of the highest quality gold projects in Ontario.”

About Mayfair Gold Corp.

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (Source: “NI 43-101 Technical Report Fenn-Gib Project, Ontario, Canada” dated February 5, 2021, prepared by JDS Energy and Mining, Inc. and Kirkham Geosystems Ltd.) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]