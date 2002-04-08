Vancouver, BC, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) ( TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide an update on progress towards its multi-well SASB gas field drilling program scheduled to commence July 2022.



Management is pleased to report that it has made significant advances in the SASB drilling program, including:

Management and technical team conducted preliminary technical meetings with project partners

Technical completion of phase 1 of well delivery planning for 7 wells, including preliminary well objectives, planning, rig selection, well design, tenders, shore base and waste management strategies

RFQ (request for quotation) process for long-lead items initiated and materials ordered such as well head equipment

US $1.8 million deposit placed to secure a long-legged jack-up rig from a Romanian based company

Proposal submitted for shore base management and logistics team to a company in the Eregli region.





Arthur Halleran, CEO of the Company stated:

“The SASB drilling program will provide instant online natural gas reserves production during a time of historically high natural gas prices, allowing the Company to contribute to energy independence and to reward its shareholders.”

About the Company

Trillion Energy is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

