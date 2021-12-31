PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of May 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were negligible for the month of May. Client transfers for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ended May 31, 2022, were $1.7 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively. These client transfers include $0.6 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the quarter-to-date and the year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

5/31/2022

4/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity

$ 424

$ 435

$ 489

$ 554 Fixed income, including money market

81

81

84

85 Multi-asset(b)

202

202

217

232



707

718

790

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity

336

345

389

439 Fixed income, including money market

92

91

91

90 Multi-asset(b)

224

224

240

246 Alternatives

42

42

42

42



694

702

762

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,401

$ 1,420

$ 1,552

$ 1,688

Target date retirement products

$ 351

$ 351

$ 375

$ 391

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and

not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

5/31/2022

4/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 569

$ 579

$ 647

$ 724 Fixed income, including money market

138

139

143

147



707

718

790

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

510

518

577

632 Fixed income, including money market

142

142

143

143 Alternatives

42

42

42

42



694

702

762

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,401

$ 1,420

$ 1,552

$ 1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

