VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022
VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce that it has added a third diamond drill rig to augment its ongoing diamond drill program at its road accessible, district-scale RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located within the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. The Company's primary focus is step out drilling at its newly discovered Blackjack zone where diamond drill hole DDRCCC-21-021 (Discovery Hole or Hole 21) returned 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold and four step out diamond drill holes completed during the 2022 winter drilling program (DDRCCC-22-022 to DDRCCC-22-025) confirmed this gold mineralization is open in all directions (see new releases dated April 26, May 16 and 17, June 13, 2022 and Table 1 below). A total of 12 holes have now been completed to date in this zone with a total meterage of 4,170.7 metres.
"Since the commencement of this year's diamond drilling program at RC Gold, drilling has continued to deliver remarkable results demonstrating the continuity of gold-rich mineralization at our newly discovered Blackjack zone (see Table 1 for results to date)," stated Cor Coe, P.Geo., CEO and Director of Sitka. "Having a third diamond drill rig on site will add productivity to our planned 10,000 metre drill program while giving us capacity to test multiple high-priority targets at the same time. The focus of our fully-funded drill program at RC Gold this year is to further define the Blackjack zone with a series of step-out holes designed to better understand the parameters of the intrusion-related gold mineralization and ultimately gather sufficient data to calculate a maiden resource estimate (see Figure 1)."
As drilling continues to expand the known size of the Blackjack zone, the potential of this area is becoming quite clear, especially when you consider Victoria Gold is currently mining the Eagle Gold deposit which had Measured and Indicated Resources prior to mining of 214 million tonnes grade of 0.63 g/t gold (Au) estimated at a 0.15 g/t cut-off (4.397 million ounces; Goodwin et al. 2019)(2). The Tombstone Gold Belt in the Dawson to Mayo area of Yukon is host to several multi-million ounce gold deposits in addition to the Eagle Gold deposit and the gold endowment of this district is beginning to be realized. The regional map of the RC Gold Project (Figure 3) shows the proximity and gold endowment of our peers in this area and Sitka's commanding land position within this fertile gold district.
A pattern of step-out holes as shown in Figure 1 is planned to expand the zone east and west along the interpreted strike and further define the extent of gold-rich mineralization present in the Blackjack Zone. The goal of this phase of drilling is to gather sufficient data to estimate an initial gold resource. Sitka now has three diamond drill rigs currently on site to complete the planned 10,000 m diamond drill program.
Hole ID
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Interval* (m)
Au (g/t)
DDRCCC-21-021
320
-45
367.5
6.0
226.1
220.1
1.17
including
11.0
187.0
176.0
1.27
43.0
71.0
28.0
1.36
80.8
184.0
103.2
1.61
80.8
81.0
0.2
35.7
81.0
81.5
0.5
9.81
120.0
170.5
50.5
2.08
120.0
126.1
6.1
4.3
123.6
126.1
2.5
6.13
150.0
170.5
20.5
2.85
DDRCCC-22-022
320
-45
364.6
46.0
319.0
273.0
0.52
including
48.0
85.0
37.0
0.76
193.0
317.0
124.0
0.81
253.0
315.0
62.0
1.21
253.0
267.0
14.0
3.85
313.0
315.0
2.0
6.36
314.0
315.0
1.0
10.15
DDRCCC-22-023
320
-61.5
285.0
4.2
210
205.8
1.01
including
46.0
137.0
91.0
1.61
47.0
48.0
1.0
10.95
68.0
69.0
1.0
13.65
125.0
126.0
1.0
16.80
DDRCCC-22-024
277
-47
204
4.5
112.00
107.5
1.44
including
16.00
82.00
66.00
2.11
24.00
35.00
11.00
3.76
66.00
67.00
1.00
7.92
80.00
82.00
2.00
35.60
DDRCCC-22-025
320
-46
389.2
19
368
349
0.71
including
25.0
246.0
221.0
1.01
109.0
129.0
20.0
3.08
111
159
48.0
1.63
111.0
113.0
2.0
15.15
158.0
159.0
1.0
9.29
177.0
179.0
2.0
3.46
209.0
246.0
37.0
1.12
223.0
225.0
2.0
4.80
310.0
322.0
12.0
1.18
312.0
314.0
2.0
4.20
*
Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time
Sitka Gold inherited a wealth of historical and current data from these properties from work spanning the last 40 years. Recent exploration work and the compilation of historical data have defined several mineralized zones with both bulk tonnage, intrusion-related gold deposit targets and high-grade, vein- and breccia-hosted gold targets. The RC Gold Project also has a common border with Victoria Gold's Clear Creek property at its western boundary and Florin Resources' Florin Gold property at its northern boundary.
*
Sitka is currently conducting a planned 10,000 metre diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon. Drilling is also currently underway at the Company's Alpha Gold Property in Nevada where up to 5,000 feet of drilling is planned.
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
SITKA GOLD CORP.
"Donald Penner"
President and Director
Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
