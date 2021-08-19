VANCOUVER, BC

June 30, 2022

Yukon's

April 26

May 16

June 13, 2022

Sitka

Victoria Gold

Yukon

Sitka's

10,000 m

Hole ID



Azimuth (°)



Dip (°)



Length (m)



From (m)



To (m)



Interval* (m)



Au (g/t)



DDRCCC-21-021



320



-45



367.5



6.0



226.1



220.1



1.17



including









11.0



187.0



176.0



1.27











43.0



71.0



28.0



1.36











80.8



184.0



103.2



1.61











80.8



81.0



0.2



35.7











81.0



81.5



0.5



9.81











120.0



170.5



50.5



2.08











120.0



126.1



6.1



4.3











123.6



126.1



2.5



6.13











150.0



170.5



20.5



2.85



















DDRCCC-22-022



320



-45



364.6



46.0



319.0



273.0



0.52



including









48.0



85.0



37.0



0.76











193.0



317.0



124.0



0.81











253.0



315.0



62.0



1.21











253.0



267.0



14.0



3.85











313.0



315.0



2.0



6.36











314.0



315.0



1.0



10.15



















DDRCCC-22-023



320



-61.5



285.0



4.2



210



205.8



1.01



including









46.0



137.0



91.0



1.61











47.0



48.0



1.0



10.95











68.0



69.0



1.0



13.65











125.0



126.0



1.0



16.80



















DDRCCC-22-024



277



-47



204



4.5



112.00



107.5



1.44



including









16.00



82.00



66.00



2.11











24.00



35.00



11.00



3.76











66.00



67.00



1.00



7.92











80.00



82.00



2.00



35.60



















DDRCCC-22-025



320



-46



389.2



19



368



349



0.71



including









25.0



246.0



221.0



1.01











109.0



129.0



20.0



3.08











111



159



48.0



1.63











111.0



113.0



2.0



15.15











158.0



159.0



1.0



9.29











177.0



179.0



2.0



3.46











209.0



246.0



37.0



1.12











223.0



225.0



2.0



4.80











310.0



322.0



12.0



1.18











312.0



314.0



2.0



4.20





*



Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time





About the RC Gold Project

Clear Creek

Sprague Creek

Yukon's

Victoria Gold's

Yukon's

Clear Creek

Barney Ridge

500 m

2000 m

220.1 m

50.5 m

500 m

354 m

72 m

August 19, 2021

Victoria Gold's

Clear Creek

*



For more detailed information on the underlying properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.





Deposit Model

Yukon

Alaska

Alaska

Sitka's

Simpson

(1)



About Sitka Gold Corp.

Canada

Sitka

Barney Ridge

Clear Creek

Yukon

Arizona

Sitka

Alpha Gold

Nevada

Yukon

Nunavut

Sitka

Yukon

Nevada

SITKA

Donald Penner

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

/PRNewswire/ -(CSE: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce that it has added a third diamond drill rig to augment its ongoing diamond drill program at its road accessible, district-scale RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located within theprolific Tombstone Gold Belt. The Company's primary focus is step out drilling at its newly discovered Blackjack zone where diamond drill hole DDRCCC-21-021 (Discovery Hole or Hole 21) returnedand four step out diamond drill holes completed during the 2022 winter drilling program (DDRCCC-22-022 to DDRCCC-22-025) confirmed this gold mineralization is open in all directions (see new releases datedand 17,and Table 1 below). A total of 12 holes have now been completed to date in this zone with a total meterage of 4,170.7 metres.stated Cor Coe, P.Geo., CEO and Director ofAs drilling continues to expand the known size of the Blackjack zone, the potential of this area is becoming quite clear, especially when you consideris currently mining the Eagle Gold deposit which had Measured and Indicated Resources prior to mining of 214 million tonnes grade of 0.63 g/t gold (Au) estimated at a 0.15 g/t cut-off (4.397 million ounces; Goodwin et al. 2019). The Tombstone Gold Belt in the Dawson to Mayo area ofis host to several multi-million ounce gold deposits in addition to the Eagle Gold deposit and the gold endowment of this district is beginning to be realized. The regional map of the RC Gold Project (Figure 3) shows the proximity and gold endowment of our peers in this area andcommanding land position within this fertile gold district.A pattern of step-out holes as shown in Figure 1 is planned to expand the zone east and west along the interpreted strike and further define the extent of gold-rich mineralization present in the Blackjack Zone. The goal of this phase of drilling is to gather sufficient data to estimate an initial gold resource. Sitka now has three diamond drill rigs currently on site to complete the planneddiamond drill program.The 2022 winter portion of the drilling program was focused in the area of the Blackjack Zone which was first intersected by Hole 21 (DDRCCC-21-021). The Blackjack Zone occurs within the Saddle West Zone where the Blackjack Fault obliquely intersects an east-west trending extensional corridor that is defined by abundant lamprophyre dykes and a large gold-in-soil anomaly of >100 ppb and >500 ppb that covers an area of 2 kilometres by 500 metres between the Saddle West, Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger Zones (Figure 2). This extensional corridor controls the emplacement of the Saddle and Eiger intrusive stocks. The large gold-in-soil anomaly is still open in all directions and drilling to date within this corridor has demonstrated the potential for a continuous zone of gold mineralization.The RC Gold Project consists of a 376 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the newly road accessible, Big Creek, anddistricts in the heart ofTombstone Gold Belt. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way betweenEagle Gold Mine -newest gold mine which reached commercial production in the summer of 2020 - and Sabre Gold Mine's Brewery Creek Gold Mine. The RC Gold Project land package comprises five underlying properties, namely, the RC, Bee Bop, Mahtin,, andproperties*. The Company recently identified a largebyintrusion related gold system on the Property at the Saddle Eiger zone and to date has drilled 23 diamond drill holes into this system. This has been the main focus of the Company's drill programs at RC Gold in 2020, 2021 and 2022 which have returned several significant gold intercepts. including the discovery hole in the Blackjack zone in the last drill hole from the 2021 drill program, DDRCCC-21-021 ("Hole 21"). Hole 21 intersectedfrom surface that included. Hole 21 was the westernmost hole drilled in the Saddle-Eiger trend and was drilled under a greater than 500 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly that was previously identified on surface. This gold-in-soil anomaly is part of the larger 2 kilometre bygold-in-soil anomaly that stretches from the Saddle Zone to the Eiger Zone and is open in all directions. Drilling in 2021 in the Eiger Zone in the easternmost area of the gold-in-soil anomaly has produced numerous significant intersections as demonstrated by Hole 9 which intersected(see news release dated).Sitka Gold inherited a wealth of historical and current data from these properties from work spanning the last 40 years. Recent exploration work and the compilation of historical data have defined several mineralized zones with both bulk tonnage, intrusion-related gold deposit targets and high-grade, vein- and breccia-hosted gold targets. The RC Gold Project also has a common border withproperty at its western boundary and Florin Resources' Florin Gold property at its northern boundary.Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is part of the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province inand. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine inwith current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018); Eagle Gold Mine with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 155 million tonnes at a diluted grade of 0.65 g/t Au at the Eagle and Olive deposits (3.261 million ounces; Goodwin et al. 2019); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020); the Florin Gold deposit, located adjacent toRC Gold project, with a current Inferred Mineral Resource of 170.99 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t (2.47 million ounces;2021)and the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 207.0 million tonnes grading 0.60 gram per tonne gold (3.99 millon ounces; Jutras 2022)Sitka Gold Corp. is a fully-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit.currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC,and OGI properties in theand the Burro Creek Gold property inowns a 100% interest in itsproperty in, its Mahtin Gold property in theand its Coppermine River project inis currently conducting a planned 10,000 metre diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the. Drilling is also currently underway at the Company's Alpha Gold Property inwhere up to 5,000 feet of drilling is planned.The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OFGOLD CORP.President and Director

