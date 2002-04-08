MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (: HII) announced today that Jeff Jackson has been named senior director of talent development for its Mission Technologies division. He will report to Melanie Anderson, Mission Technologies’ senior vice president of human resources.

In the new role, Jackson will lead talent strategies in alignment with Mission Technologies’ strategic business and human capital objectives. This includes leadership development; coaching/mentoring; training; career paths; performance management; employee engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion; and other culture-shaping initiatives.

With the successful integration of a series of strategic acquisitions in recent years, HII’s talent portfolio has expanded in highly technical skills sets across leading-edge national security solutions including C5ISR, advanced military training and simulation, artificial intelligence, big data, electronic warfare and more.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jeff to the team,” Anderson said. “Jeff’s strong talent development experience is going to be a game-changer for our people as we continue to build innovative and inspiring programs and plans in several key areas.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/hii-mission-technologies-talent-development-jeff-jackson.

Jackson brings extensive talent development experience across private and public sector organizations. He has advised companies from a variety of industries on human capital and talent strategy and implementation, most recently leading a portfolio of enterprise-wide talent development programs and initiatives for a defense contractor with more than 90,000 employees.

Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree in American studies and business management from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in organizational psychology from Columbia University.



HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

202.302.1202

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7866b0d7-d121-4bde-95ac-daa8fe9421ab