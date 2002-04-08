Results from Indiana’s Battery Innovation Center (BIC) shows Mullen Automotive’s solid-state polymer battery cell testing exceeds previously stated values of 300 Ah (ampere-hour) at 3.7 volts.

BIC testing shows impressive results of 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts for Mullen’s solid-state polymer battery cell, which is in line with previously reported results from EV Grid.

This data supports solid-state polymer battery cell technology, which when scaled to the vehicle pack level, and at a 150-kilowatt hour equivalent, can deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.

BREA, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . ( MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces results of Mullen’s solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested in at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and in line with test tolerance from previous EV Grid test results.

Testing conducted at Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana, show Mullen’s solid-state polymer cell coming in at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, which is in line with previously quoted test results from EV Grid. In EV Grid’s testing, the solid-state battery cell was rated at 300 Ah at 3.7 volts, with the battery yielding 343 Ah at 4.3 volts. The test data collected from both BIC and EV Grid have exceeded expected test tolerance and show an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries.

It is expected that with this technology, when scaled to the vehicle pack level, a 150-kilowatt hour solid-state battery can deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. In general, solid-state batteries offer higher energy density, faster charging time, smaller size and safety compared to traditional lithium-ion cells.

“I’m impressed with the ongoing performance of the solid-state cell after going thru multiple intense testing sessions from accredited testing facilities,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I’m pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana.”

“We are pleased to see that the results from on-going testing are in-line with those previously notated,” said Ben Wrightsman, president and CEO of Battery Innovation Center. “The cell thus far has performed as stated, and we will continue to test additional parameters to characterize the overall capabilities and performance.”



Mullen recently announced the “Strikingly Different” U.S. Test Drive Tour, covering 19 cities across the U.S. The tour will begin this fall in Southern California and work its way throughout the U.S. Further details can be found here, or place your Mullen FIVE reservation here.

About Battery Innovation Center (BIC)

BIC is a collaborative initiative designed to incorporate leadership from renowned universities, government agencies and commercial enterprises. The Battery Innovation Center focuses on the rapid development, testing and commercialization of safe, reliable and lightweight energy storage systems for defense and commercial customers.



About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the solid-state polymer battery cell technology, which when scaled to the vehicle pack level will function as expected or will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge, whether the Company will achieve its objectives of launching its EV crossover, the FIVE within anticipated timelines and if so, if the FIVE will be a success; whether production of its own EV battery packs will be successful, reduce dependency on third-party suppliers or result in lower costs and increased overall quality; and whether the Company’s partnerships with ARRK, Dürr, and DSA Systems and Over the Air (OTA) will result in expediting the rollout of the FIVE. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; and (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63c3ecc9-89e0-45ef-9527-02cd595a7627