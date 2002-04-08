In-person presentation titled ‘Leveraging Genetically Engineered Ungulates to Produce Novel Human Biotherapeutics’ to take place on June 7 in Park City, Utah



Dr. Christoph Bausch to share early R&D updates on SAB novel platform advancement toward developing Transchromosomic (Tc) Goats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics ( SABS), (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced its participation at the Large Animal Genetic Engineering Summit (LAGE) taking place June 5-8, 2022, in Park City, Utah. SAB Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Christoph Bausch, will present as part of the summit’s “Gene Editing to Improve Human Health” track.

The presentation, titled “Leveraging Genetically Engineered Ungulates to Produce Novel Human Biotherapeutics,” will highlight SAB’s novel immunotherapy platform of Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ (genetically engineered cattle) that can consistently and reliably produce fully human antibodies without the need for convalescent plasma from human donors. Dr. Christoph Bausch will introduce a range of topics, including an overview of SAB’s DiversitAb™ platform centered around Tc Bovine and an overview of SAB’s pipeline programs that include SAB-185, the company’s anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic; SAB-176, the company’s seasonal influenza therapeutic; and SAB-142, the company’s Type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation therapeutic. Additionally, he will discuss the potential that SAB’s novel immunotherapy platform has to expand into personalized medicine through the development of Transchromosomic (Tc) Goats™.

“SAB has made incredible strides in genetic engineering with our Tc Bovine platform that produces fully human antibodies, and I am excited to share the progress our novel technology has made in developing the Tc Goat that also expresses fully human antibodies,” Dr. Christoph Bausch said. “I’m honored to be taking the stage at this year’s LAGE Summit and look forward to providing insights from the SAB platform, and, ultimately, contributing to the scientific community’s knowledge and understanding of the tremendous potential that human polyclonal antibodies have in immunotherapy.”

Dr. Christoph Bausch is an experienced research scientist and biomanufacturing executive who has led the successful discovery, development, and commercialization of platform technologies in the life sciences. At SAB, he oversees the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing operations and leads all pipeline programs, including SAB-185 (anti-SARS-CoV-2), SAB-176 (seasonal influenza) and SAB-142 (Type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation) programs. SAB-185 is a COVID-19 therapeutic candidate and represents a treatment option that provides a highly specific match against the complexity, diversity and the mutations SARS-CoV-2 presents. SAB-176 is a polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate recently evaluated in a Phase 2a Challenge study for the treatment of seasonal influenza. SAB-142 is a fully human anti-thymocyte globulin therapeutic candidate for Type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation (induction/rejection) currently in preclinical development.

Presentation Title: “Leveraging Genetically Engineered Ungulates to Produce Novel Human Biotherapeutics” Presenter: Christoph Bausch, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, SAB Biotherapeutics Session: Gene Editing to Improve Human Health Session Date / Time: Tuesday, June 7, 10:40 – 11:20 AM MDT

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies with a focus on building a leading immune and autoimmune disorders pipeline. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.

