ATLANTA, May 31, 2022 -- Chart Industries, Inc. ("Chart"), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas end markets, provides an update to their environmental, social and governance ("ESG") and sustainability progress.



Effective as of our Annual Shareholder Meeting (“ASM”) on May 13, 2022, Singleton McAllister is our independent Chairwoman of our Board of Directors. Ms. McAllister joined our Board in November 2019 and served as our chair of the Nominations and Governance Committee. Ms. McAllister is an attorney with Husch Blackwell LLP and a member of its Technology, Manufacturing & Transportation section. A leader in government affairs regulatory law for over 30 years, she has held several senior positions at the national level including senior counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Budget as well as having served as General Counsel to the United States Agency for International Development as the chief lawyer representing 72 missions around the world. Singleton has received numerous honors, including being named one of the “Most Influential Black Lawyers” in 2022, one of the “Most Influential Black Corporate Directors” in 2021 and a Top 100 Director by the National Association of Corporate Directors (“NACD”) in 2019.

Also effective as of our ASM, our board is comprised of seven directors; six directors are independent and four are female. Each of our directors received shareholder votes for their appointment above 95%.

Received our American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) XII certificate at our Theodore, Alabama facility effective May 20, 2022; there are only 30 companies globally (34 sites) that have this certificate, including us.

We are further expanding our talent development programs and are pleased to announce the additions of: One additional Engineering Fellow (bringing our total Fellows to five) Six additional Engineering Key Experts (bringing our Key Expert total to twelve) Seven new Emerging Leaders (bringing total current Emerging Leader program participants to 17) Two newly dedicated Emerging Leaders to our Lean/Continuous Improvement Center of Excellence (“COE”)

Implemented a dedicated team to energy management, within our ESG subcommittee structure. This team is conducting energy audits at our global manufacturing sites, identifying and reducing air leaks, compressor room optimizations and moving to more sustainable options for heat pumps and electric motor replacement tools.

Each month year-to-date 2022 our rolling twelve-month total recordable incident rate (“TRIR”) has been below 0.74, and we posted our lowest TRIR in our history as of March 31, 2022.

Announcing Chart’s CEO and President, Jill Evanko, being honored by Hydrogen Economist’s Women in Hydrogen 50, an initiative profiling inspirational women in the hydrogen sector. Jill has been selected as a leader in the projects and partnerships category.

Reiterating our focus on our mission - to be the global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of cryogenic process technologies and equipment for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food and clean industrials, regardless of molecule.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, we are a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture, amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company, as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations, from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

