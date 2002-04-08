NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, June 12, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 352nd TV show line-up, features seven (7) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency – Fantom’s (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM ) interview with Michael Kong, CEO and CIO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Epic Cash’s ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ) interview with Mike Mumola, Impact Ambassador.

3). Healixa, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: EMOR) interview with Ian Parker, CEO.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Segment “Artist & Authors” with Douglas Anderson, CEO/ Founder at “Wall Street Capital Partners,” who interviews Mr. Bradley Birkenfeld, Author – “Lucifers Banker UNCENSORED.”

6). Smile Design Manhattan’s interview with Dr. Lee Gause, DDS and CEO.

7). Sekur Private Data Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

A returning guest on New to The Street TV is Michael Kong, CEO/CIO of Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM), who talks in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace with TV Host Jane King. Michael explains Fantom’s Layer-1 distribution ledger platform , enabling others to create their own crypto smart contract ecosystems. Fantom’s success comes from the advanced technology platform that developers use to create a block and then put it into a chain. The newly created blockchain is 4-5X faster than other nodes, and its smart contract executions with the “Layer 1” platform are very efficient. With low “gas” fees and faster transactional times, Fantom continues to grow in end-users creating their unique platforms. With the growth comes needed talent; Michael talks to viewers about Professor Bernhard Scholz , from the University of Sydney, Australia, who joined the Company as Chief Research Officer. With years of experience in computer science, Dr. Scholz brings valuable insight into smart contract security and privacy attributes, a must, as smart contracts become more widely accepted on the blockchain. As the Company continues to expand, end-users can expect more from Fantom in the future. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom – www.fandom.foundation .

This week, New to The Street TV interviews at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Mr. Mike Mumola, the Impact Ambassador at Epic Cash ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ). Talking with TV Host Jane King, Mike explains Epic Cash’s P2P electronic payment system, a decentralized digital currency platform free of commissions. The evolution of Bitcoin since its inception back in 2008, EPIC look at the positive attributes of $BTC and the lack of technological advantages needed. So, in 2019 the founders at Epic Cash looked at the technologies in place for cryptocurrency transactions and saw the opportunity to enhance the “Future of Money” evolution. While using the Mimblewimble protocol , EPIC provides a fully secure, decentralized platform, fully controlled by the end-users for payment transactions. Privacy is a key attribute, making all transactions private; not usually available on other decentralized and legacy centralized networks, which sometimes censor those whose practices seem to be contrary to the mindset of those operating these networks. Mike explains that the EPIC blockchain is only about 2.6 Gigabytes and compares it to the $BTC blockchain being over 380 Gigabytes; the EPIC blockchain ecosystem efficiency makes for better functionalities and transactional speeds. The blockchain allows for mining on cell phones which is usually not possible with other cryptocurrency mining activities, which require expensive hardware solutions. 1.8 billion people worldwide lack access to the modern global financial system, often referred to as the unbankable . The EPIC blockchain ecosystem is ideal for the unbankable because it can use any modern smartphone, allowing anyone with no special training, a “Click of a Bottom,” to make a transaction and earn income through mining. Epic Cash, $EPIC, updated the Bitcoin standard through enhanced modern technologies that improve scalability, accessibility, and privacy – no one can interfere with a transaction. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Epic Cash – https://epic.tech/ .

Healixa, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: EMOR) CEO, Ian Parker, returns to this week’s New to The Street TV for his Nasdaq Marketplace in-studio interview with TV Host Jane King. The Company focuses on building and buying innovative and disruptive technology products and applications in the health, clean water, and green energy sectors. Ian talks about the Company’s Global AquaDuct™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting® (AWH®) product , a device that converts air into drinkable water. With a new manufacturing agreement with an entity in South Carolina, Healixa can produce the Global AquaDuct™ product in quantities necessary to meet expected demands. A small four sq. foot unit can provide 200 liters of water using a solar panel as the energy source. The unit uses its solar power to freeze water vapor and converts it into drinkable water. Ian explains that with a worldwide crisis in the availability of drinkable water, he sees and expects increased demand for units. A market indication revealed a potential $75M approximate sale of about 5000 units in South America. If the order occurs, these units could produce approximately 36 million liters of water annually. The worldwide market potential is in the billions, with three key categories of end-users, United Nations programs, military, and municipal water entities. The UN alone has water sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) objectives to be accomplished by 2030, and Ian explains that their unit fits perfectly within these objectives. The technology which simulates freezing air crystals that occurs naturally atop mountains is the patent-pending technology. Using the “Patent Cooperation Treaty,” Healixa seeks patent protection in over 130 countries. Ian lets viewers know they would like to pursue a national stock listing in the future and is preparing the Company to become a fully reporting entity by filing audited statements in a US SEC registration. Healixa continues to fulfill and grow its fiduciary in corporate compliance and governance. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Healixa, Inc. – https://healixa.com/ .

A re-airing on this week’s show is the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company’s newest encrypted product, “Chat-by-Invite.” This new text message tool, available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won’t know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur’s “Chat-by-Invite” app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.sekur.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . This interview segment initially aired on May 15, 2022.

A first-time segment, “Artist & Authors,” appears on this week’s New to The Street with TV Host Douglas Anderson, Founder at Wall Street Capital Partners. On film location at the famous Eight and A Half Restaurant, 37 W 57th Street, New York City, Douglas sits down with Mr. Bradley Birkenfeld, Author, to talk about his book “Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED.” Bradley is internationally known for being the whistle-blower who revealed to the US Government tax cheats using Swiss Bank accounts. With degrees in economics and finance and his work experiences with Swiss financial institutions, Bradley became aware of cross-border irregularities. He soon became disgusted with wealthy, well-known American billionaires, Hollywood actors, and US politicians using the private Swiss banking rules to hide money from taxes, spouses, and business partners. Bradley resigned as UBS’ (United Bank of Switzerland) Director of North American Business Development because his complaints about US account holders went unanswered. He eventually had enough, and he explains his journey in exposing about 19,000 US citizens holding about $20B in assets in Switzerland. He then pursued the US FBI/DOJ, US SEC, US IRS, and the US Senate with his information, which eventually led to numerous subpoenas for US citizens holding accounts in Swiss Banks. Bradley’s book “Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED” gives a true-to-life, thoroughly detailed report of his journey and experience as the whistle-blower on US citizens holding undisclosed Swiss Accounts. The interview is a fascinating behind-the-scenes discussion about the private Swiss banking industry and the US justice system. Bradley Birkenfeld’s website https://lucifersbanker.com/ contains more information and a link to buy the book – “Lucifer’s Banker U NCENSORED .”

The in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Dr. Lee Gause, DDS, and Smile Design Manhattan ’s CEO is re-airing on this week’s New to The Street show. Talking with New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King, Dr. Gause explains the “Smile 23” platform that ensures that business executives make the most impressive physical appearance during presentations. A smile can make all the difference when talking with others, and Dr. Gause says that a warm, inviting smile can build huge confidence for the presenter and those attending in-person or Zoom presentations. “Smile 23” looks to roll up many high-end dental practices with a high level of care, positive patient experiences, and technologically advanced locations. More than 80% of the population is missing at least one tooth. Dental implant growth and technology advancements can reduce cost and improve service quality. The advent of robotic technology in other medical fields is now migrating into dental offices. The dentist-controlled robots can assist in precise dental implants. Dr. Gause talks about “Zoom Call Anxiety,” a condition when someone worries about their appearance on a video chat. With single dental implants costing an average of $5,000, Dr. Gause sees cost lowering and care access increasing. Smile Design Manhattan can provide video consultation, and with its “Smile 23” platform, you can get that smile you always wanted. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Smile Design Manhattan - https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ .

Airing on New to the Street is another Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Ana asks Alain to help with suggestions on how to protect ourselves from hackers during these busy summertime travels. With all the mobile travel apps and all the free Wi-Fi locations at restaurants, airports, and hotels, the hacker is waiting in anticipation to steal your data. Alain recommends using a secure internet connection like your phone’s hotspot. Anyone traveling to and from international destinations must provide COVID test results containing lots of private health information. Make sure this data is on an encrypted email platform. If you are using an open-txt platform, don’t share personal credentials or financial info as a text message. These “Big Tech” free open-platforms data mine everything transmitted, so don’t use them if you are sending/receiving private information. Another issue is that people watch your screens in public places, stealing passwords and other information, so make sure you look around before opening your laptop at the airport or restaurant. The UBS plug-in charging stations at airports and other locations are most likely safe to use, but Alain states if someone gives you their UBS sticks, be diligent that malware isn’t loading onto your devices. Before traveling, a perfect solution is to subscribe to one of Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s Sekur products , which provides encrypted text messages and emails. Be smart, be proactive; simple steps will keep you from getting hacked this summer. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “What is your privacy worth this summer vacation season?”

About Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM):

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in seconds and cost just a few cents. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases. Fantom provides higher scalability but at a lower cost - https://fantom.foundation/ .

About Epic Cash ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ):

Epic Cash ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ) aims to become the “decentralized digital silver,” a medium of exchange counterpart to Bitcoin’s recognized position as decentralized digital gold. By reintroducing lost fungibility on a much more energy-efficient and ecologically friendly hardware backbone, Epic Cash tilts the balance of power back in favor of individual users, starkly contrasting with recent centralizing trends. The combination of Bitcoin economics, game theory, and proven proof-of-work formula with the best of contemporary blockchain technology results in a trustless, immutable, decentralized currency (Epic) that is scalable, fungible, and protects the privacy of its users. The Epic Cash blockchain is open, public, borderless, and censorship resistant. It preserves the privacy and wealth of its users and rewards those who deploy their hardware to support the network via mining. Every Epic is mined into existence via proof of work - https://epic.tech/ .

About HealiXa, Inc. (OTCPINK: EMOR):

Healixa, Inc. (OTCPINK: EMOR), is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation, and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products - https://healixa.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0)is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About “Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED”:

A true, real-life thriller, “ Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED” is a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the secret Swiss banking industry and a harrowing account of our corrupt justice system. As a private banker working for the largest bank in the world (UBS), Bradley C. Birkenfeld was an expert in Switzerland’s shell game of offshore companies and secret numbered accounts - https://lucifersbanker.com/ .

About Smile Design Manhattan :

Smile Design Manhattan’s goal for its dentists, endodontists and dental hygienists is to provide high-quality oral health care to men and women living in and around Midtown West, New York City. Patients feel confident about their oral hygiene care and results with a commitment to clear communication and individualized care. At Smile Design Manhattan, the team’s commitment to patient comfort and cutting-edge technology extends to all the clinical treatment areas. The providers at Smile Design Manhattan provide a different kind of dental experience. After hearing dozens of new patients tell of “nightmare” dental scenarios, Smile Design Manhattan founder Lee Gause, DDS, designed the practice’s environments to be warm and inviting. Patients can access the best, most comprehensive oral health care and partner with the team at Smile Design Manhattan - https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ .

