2022 Annual General Meeting

3 minutes ago
Further to the press release of June 1, 2022 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 10, 2022, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
June 30, 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

