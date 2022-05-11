PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., has earned a Gold Stevie Award for the 20th Annual American Business Awards in the Achievement in Management - Legal category.

Leading the Legal Markets Group, Crutchfield is responsible for setting the business's vision and strategic approach, with a focus on developing leading digital solutions. The business provides legal professionals across a wide range of markets with expert content and analysis and leading workflow solutions. With more than three decades of experience, Crutchfield excels at general management, strategy, strategic marketing, innovation, developing and launching new solutions, business transformation, and much more. Throughout his career, he has successfully led the growth of several organizations across different industries, including tax & accounting and legal services.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had significant impacts on the legal industry, and – working closely with our customers – our team has continued to meet and exceed our customers' evolving needs throughout this challenging period by offering new services, content and workflow solutions to help them successfully navigate the crisis," said Crutchfield. "I am honored to be recognized for this year's American Business Awards, and I look forward to continuing to expand and evolve our offerings to provide our customers with greater value through deep domain expertise and best-in-class solutions."

At the onset of the pandemic, Crutchfield worked alongside his team to ensure smooth operations and continued success in solution developments and launches. To support legal professionals navigating the return of employees to offices across the country, Crutchfield led the launch of a new Smart ChartTM covering COVID-19 topics. Conceptualized and launched in days, the Wolters Kluwer State & Federal Compare Smart Chart™ provided free up-to-date information on government actions in response to COVID-19, covering a range of topics that were critical to keeping companies in compliance with rapidly changing mandates and employee safety measures.

Crutchfield's recognition is proof of his ability to drive significant business growth, superior product execution, outstanding managerial skills, and more. A thought leader in the legal space, he has led other industry professionals to success by guiding them to think creatively and differently about problems, while getting them out of their comfort zone. Additionally, he spearheaded the launch of VitalLaw, a new and expanded version of the award-winning platform formerly known as Cheetah. With this launch, Wolters Kluwer has expanded its primary source content dramatically to provide more comprehensive support for legal professionals to gain actionable insights and enable a streamlined workflow at the point of need. Crutchfield has participated in several industry conferences, including ARK Group's Law Firm Profitability Summit, Future Lawyer Week USA, Legal Value Network, Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Summit (BTOES), among others.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories across industries.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

