On April 19, 2022, dental product maker, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. announced that it terminated CEO Don Casey effective immediately. Following the announcement, shares of Dentsply Sirona stock dropped more than 10% in intraday trading on April 19, 2022. Yesterday, the company disclosed its audit committee was investigating whether “former and current members of senior management” used improper means to achieve executive compensation goals. The investigation was prompted by current and former employees submitting to the board “allegations regarding certain financial reporting matters.”

Shares of Dentsply Sirona stock fell more than 7% in intraday trading on May 10, 2022.

