SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ( XRAY) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations.



Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/XRAY

Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ( XRAY, Financial) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on DENTSPLY’s assurances that its financial statements fairly presented in all material respects the financial condition of the company.

The assurances began to come into question on Apr. 19, 2022, when DENTSPLY announced that it terminated CEO Donald M. Casey Jr. and that he ceased to serve on the company’s Board of Directors, both effective immediately.

Then, on May 10, 2022, DENTSPLY announced that: (1) it would not timely file its quarterly financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022; (2) it commenced an internal investigation of allegations regarding certain financial matters submitted by current and former company employees; (3) its investigation is focused on its use of incentives to sell products to distributors in Q3 and Q4 2021 and whether those incentives were properly accounted for and adequately disclosed in SEC filings; and, (4) the investigation includes allegations that certain former and current senior executives directed the use of the incentives to achieve executive compensation targets in 2021. In addition, DENTSPLY notified the SEC about these matters.

These events have driven the price of DENTSPLY shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether DENTSPLY cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in DENTSPLY SIRONA and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DENTSPLY SIRONA should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .