CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (: GLT) a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ramesh Shettigar, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday June 16, 2022. Glatfelter’s presentation will begin at 10:45 am Eastern Time. In addition, management will conduct one-on-one meetings with conference participants.

A copy of the Company’s presentation, along with the webcast link, will be available on Glatfelter’s Investors page located at Webcasts and Presentations - Glatfelter Engineered Materials .

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2021 net sales were $1.1 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .