LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Dentsply Sirona Inc. ( XRAY) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate Dentsply's revenue and earnings by manipulating its accounting for a distributor rebate program in order for senior executives to be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation; (2) in order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period; (3) accordingly, Dentsply's financial statements were not prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules, and Dentsply's internal controls over financial reporting were deficient throughout the Class Period; and (4) as a result of defendants' misrepresentations, Dentsply's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. As a result of the foregoing, When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

