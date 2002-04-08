Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Inotiv, Inc. (“Inotiv” or the “Company”) ( NOTV) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Inotiv investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On May 20, 2022, Inotiv disclosed that, after executing a search and seizure warrant at one of the Company’s facilities, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at Inotiv’s Cumberland, Virginia facility.

On this news, Inotiv’s stock fell $5.19, or 28.3%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

