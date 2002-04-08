TORONTO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) ( TVCCF) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“Three Valley Copper” or the “Company”) announced today that its 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) concluded without a quorum after being adjourned from the original meeting date of June 22, 2022. In addition, immediately after the Meeting, Messrs. Liu and Smith resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) reflecting the intended result of the Meeting should quorum had been met, as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated May 20, 2022 (the “Meeting Information Circular”).



At the time the Meeting was continued earlier today, proxies had been submitted by shareholders representing approximately 21.5% of the Company’s common shares outstanding and entitled to vote, which did not constitute the requisite 25% quorum. As a result, all matters set out in the Meeting Information Circular of the Company could not be acted upon. Given the minimal number of proxies received since the date of the originally scheduled Meeting on June 22, 2022, the Board did not believe a further adjournment of the Meeting would be sufficient to reach the quorum requisite for the Meeting. As such, the Meeting was cancelled and not adjourned until a later date. The Company will call another shareholders’ meeting to elect directors, appoint its auditor, amend the by-laws related to quorum for shareholders’ meetings and conduct other special business, if any, in due course.

As a result of not meeting quorum for the Meeting, the current slate of directors continues as does the auditor of the Company. The Meeting Information Circular contemplated Messrs. Liu and Smith not standing for re-election and in support of this, Messrs. Liu and Smith today stepped down from the Board reflecting the intent of the Board composition as outlined in the Meeting Information Circular.

“On behalf of our Board and TVC’s management team, we thank David and Bo for their outstanding service and commitment to the Company,” stated Terry Lyons, Chairman of the Board. “We greatly appreciate the leadership, insight and expertise that each of David and Bo provided over the last several years and wish them well in their future endeavors.”

About Three Valley Copper

Three Valley Copper, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on copper production from its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

