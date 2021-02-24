NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of APYX Medical Corporation, CareDx, Inc., and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.

APYX Medical Corporation (“Apyx Medical” or the “Company”) ( APYX)

Class Period: May 12, 2021 to March 11, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a significant number of Apyx Medical’s Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx Medical reporting serious adverse events; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Apyx Medical lawsuit please visit this website.

CareDx, Inc. (“CareDx” or the “Company”) ( CDNA)

Class Period: February 24, 2021 to May 5, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service; (2) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; (3) these practices rendered the Company’s testing services revenue reported throughout the Class Period artificially inflated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the CareDx lawsuit please visit this website.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or the “Company”) ( VRCA)

Class Period: May 28, 2021 to May 24, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica’s contract manufacturer produced bulk solution for VP-102; (2) these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its NDA for VP-12 for molluscum; (3) the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Verrica lawsuit please visit this website.

