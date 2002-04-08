LOWELL, Mass., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. ( RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for $5.00 per share in cash.



Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent advisors, the Rapid Micro Biosystems Board of Directors will carefully review the unsolicited proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Rapid Micro Biosystems shareholders. Rapid Micro Biosystems shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Rapid Micro Biosystems’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Rapid Micro Biosystems does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.