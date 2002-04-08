Parsippany, NJ, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ( LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has partnered with AAA Northeast. The collaboration brings auto safety events to Lincoln Tech’s Union, NJ campus, gives AAA the opportunity to expand its membership outreach, and affords hands-on experience to Lincoln’s Automotive Technology students.

“We knew this was going to be an exciting collaboration when we first began speaking with AAA Northeast about teaming up,” says Frank Galindo, Lincoln Tech’s AVP of Public Relations and Stakeholder Engagement. “Lincoln Tech’s rich history of automotive career training, and AAA’s mission to increase awareness around auto safety, are natural fits. Being able to combine our missions provides added value to AAA’s members, to our schools, and to the local communities we serve.”

A fall event at Lincoln’s Union campus kicked off the partnership, and on Saturday, May 14th, from 11am to 1pm at 2299 Vauxhall Road in Union, NJ, AAA Northeast will again visit the school to host complimentary auto check-ups ahead of the summer driving season. This season is projected to be the busiest on the roads since before the pandemic, so ensuring auto safety is a must. Maximizing a vehicle’s efficiency also helps conserve fuel consumption, which can be a major expense to families planning road trips as gas prices continue to climb.

Check-ups at the event will include:

Tire pressure and tread wear

Windshield wiper wear & tear

Battery strength

Windshield washer fluid level

Properly functioning headlights, fog lights, brake lights, and directional signals

AAA Northeast defensive driving instructor Ron Esposito joins these events to conduct presentations on safe driving practices and answer questions about vehicle safety and AAA membership.

“Over the past two years we have seen a significant increase in roadway fatalities. Now more than ever we need to drive defensively, avoid distractions and be mindful of traffic laws while also maintaining our vehicles for optimal performance. AAA is enthusiastic about our partnership with Lincoln Tech and the opportunity to educate motorists,” said Robert Sinclair, Senior Manager of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast.

Registration is free and open to the public; campus tours by Lincoln Tech Admissions officers will also be available.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.