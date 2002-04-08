EDISON, N.J., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences.



Chief Financial Officer Randy Gonzales and Vice President of Research & Development Francis Richey will present at the Stifel+Cross+Sector+Insight+Conference in Boston on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 10:55 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. EDT.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Randy Gonzales will present at the Virtual+Cowen+Sustainability+%26amp%3B+Energy+Transition+Summit on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Randy Gonzales will present at the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York City on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 9:25 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. EDT.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. A live webcast for each event can be accessed on Eos's investor relations website at https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link shortly following the event.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com.



