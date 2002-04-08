LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc ( AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today posted notice of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to shareholders (the "Notice"), which can be viewed and downloaded from www.autolus.com. The AGM is scheduled to be held at The Studio, WestWorks, White City Place, London W12 7FQ on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, commencing at 8:00 a.m. BST.



The business of the meeting is made up of both ordinary and special resolutions which are regularly submitted to shareholders. The results of the poll votes on the proposed resolutions will be announced, in the usual way, via a press release, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

