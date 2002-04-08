CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ( DRVN) will present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 7, 2022. Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and CEO, and Tiffany Mason, EVP and CFO, will be presenting at approximately 8:40am CT / 9:40am ET.



The webcast will be available live on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later the same day until July 5, 2022.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,500 locations across 14 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1.6 billion in annual revenue from more than $4.7 billion in system-wide sales.

