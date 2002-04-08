PHOENIX, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or the “Company”; LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced the Company’s participation in the following investor conferences:



Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City. The Company’s fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 9:40 am Eastern Time on Monday, June 6, 2022.

William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm Central Time on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022.

Live audio webcasts of both events will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.lesliespool.com. Online replays will be available within the “Events” section of the IR website for 90 days.

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 950 physical locations, and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

